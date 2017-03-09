E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Charkarra Anderson-Lewis, Ph.D, a USM faculty member who has been awarded a $2,000 Fresh Food on the Move grant, is shown above at a meeting of the Hattiesburg Foster Grandparents program where participants won bags of fresh fruits and vegetables by playing a few rounds of Heart Health bingo.

USM faculty member gets grant for Fresh Food on the Move

Posted by: Becky Gillette in Education, MBJ FEATURE, NEWS March 9, 2017

By BECKY GILLETTE

“Preventative health care is a lot cheaper than what we have traditionally done”

Charkarra Anderson-Lewis, Ph.D.,  was only 15 years old when her mother, 36, died from heart disease. It had a lasting impression on Anderson-Lewis, a University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Department of Health associate professor who recently received a $2,000 grant to institute a mobile produce market “Fresh Food on the Move Mississippi” program designed to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to people who might not have access to or being able to afford these healthy foods.

