4 plead guilty in Mississippi counterfeit cash operation

MADISON — A prosecutor says four people are headed to prison for passing counterfeiting cash in central Mississippi.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest says in a news release Tuesday that the four pleaded guilty to racketeering, and each was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

They are 49-year-old Tonnie Carroll, 42-year-old Brenda Cross and 39-year-old Sylvester Anderson, all of Itta Bena; and 41-year-old Andre McClain of Greenville.

Police in the city of Madison say that starting in August 2015, the four would shop with counterfeit money and then return items and receive real money.

Guest says Carroll and Cross admitted to officers that they used counterfeit money in Madison, Canton and Jackson, and they said McClain had printed the money. McClain was arrested in Indianapolis.