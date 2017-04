Scott J. Alberts, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service.

He received a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Ariz.

Alberts is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. He is trained in adult gerontology care and has special practice interests in aging and longevity.