B&D Plastics expands on Mississippi Gulf Coast, creating 35 jobs

Demonstrating Mississippi is a place where companies can achieve sustainable growth and success, B&D Plastics, LLC is expanding in Gautier, Miss., on the Gulf Coast. The expansion is a $750,000 corporate investment and creates 35 jobs. “For more than 30 years, B&D Plastics has been a valued member of the Gulf Coast business community. The company’s expansion shows its commitment to our state, its employees and its customers, proving Mississippi is a great place for business,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. B&D Plastics is one of the largest fabricators and manufacturers of dual-laminate equipment in the U.S. Currently, the company has a 50,000-square-foot facility in Gautier. The expansion will include a 9,375-square-foot production and assembly facility and a 7,000-square-foot warehouse at its current location. “Since 1983, our Gautier-based company has been engaged in solving complex customer issues relating to the design and manufacture of custom dual-laminate products. B&D Plastics is now one of the largest facilities of its kind,” said B&D Plastics Owner Tom Reeves. “We value our relationship with the state of Mississippi, the city of Gautier and the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation and appreciate their support for our expansion.” The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the construction of a 500,000-gallon water tank. The city of Gautier is also providing assistance. “B&D Plastics’ decision to expand in Gautier is a testament to the excellent workforce as well as the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s welcoming business climate,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute our partners at the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation and the city of Gautier for their teamwork with MDA to help B&D Plastics grow in our state.” Construction of the new facilities is slated to be complete in 12 months.