Bieber Lumber opens for business in Newton

In a ceremony signifying Biewer Lumber’s commitment to doing business in Mississippi and the people of Newton County, the company officially opened its $85 million state-of-the-art sawmill.

The Newton facility, which is officially known as Biewer Sawmill-Newton LLC, expands the company’s mill production into the South. The company also operates four sawmills in the Midwest, as well as three lumber treating/distribution centers. “I would like to thank Governor Phil Bryant, Mississippi Development Authority, Mid-Mississippi Development District, Newton County and the city of Newton for their hard work and creativity in helping make this project a reality,” said Biewer Lumber President Tim Biewer. “We are excited to begin operation at the mill and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with the community.” The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance in support of the project for site preparation and rail and road improvements. Newton County and the city of Newton also assisted with the project. “Mississippi offers numerous advantages to agribusiness companies, including 19.7 million acres of forestland. The state’s abundant timber resources allow Biewer Lumber to compete successfully in today’s global economy,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We thank the teams at the Mid-Mississippi Development District, the city of Newton and Newton County for working with MDA since day one to ensure Biewer Lumber’s seamless transition into the East Mississippi business community.” Biewer Sawmill-Newton will employ 125 workers.