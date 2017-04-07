Boys & Girls cite Newsome

Dr. Abigail S. Newsome, Director of BioInformatics at Mississippi Valley State University, was recently named the Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Southeast Regional Conference in Montgomery, Ala.

Newsome is a native of Itta Bena and received her B.S. from MVSU and her Ph.D from the University of Southern Mississippi. She has served on the Local Advisory Committee for the Boys & Girls Club at MVSU and the Corporate Board for the past two years. She also works closely with the Office of International Programs at MVSU to support international students and secure study abroad opportunities for MVSU students. She is married to Dr. Albert L. Love and they have two grandsons.

The award was named for Beverly Burton who was a long-time Board Member and volunteer for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Mobile, Ala. She was later appointed to the National Area Committee by Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help support clubs in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. She was killed in a plane accident in 2006 after giving a speech in Natchez on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs. A scholarship program for club kids also bears her name.