Cadence’s Toney honored

Jerry Toney, senior wealth advisor for Cadence Investment Services and Mississippi president for Cadence Bank, was recently recognized as one of the nation’s “Top 100 Bank Advisors” for 2016 by Bank Investment Consultant, a financial services industry magazine. Toney ranked 31st in the annual list, placing among the top 50 for the second consecutive year.

Toney is a 1996 graduate of Mississippi State University and is an adjunct lecturer for the Department of Finance & Economics.

Additionally, Toney serves on several civic, economic and professional boards, including the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, Golden Triangle Development Link, Mississippi Economic Council, and as past president of the North Mississippi Financial Planning Council.