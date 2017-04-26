City accuses company of committing trademark infringement

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a T-shirt company ordering owners to halt the sale of merchandise advertising the Double Decker Arts Festival.

News outlets report a Chancery Court judge issued the order Tuesday. The request claims the Oxford T-Shirt Co. has committed trademark infringement by selling Double Decker items. The order states it was granted to prevent irreparable injury to the city because of the likelihood officials would prevail in their claim.

City officials say the owners ignored a letter sent Monday demanding the company stop selling merchandise.

The Board of Aldermen later met in an executive session Monday and voted to seek an injunction against the company.

The owners of Oxford T-Shirt Co. did not respond to requests for comment.