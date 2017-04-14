Cupples inducted as Fellow

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Margaret Oertling Cupples, the managing partner of the firm’s Jackson office, has been inducted as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation, which recognizes a lawyer’s excellence, as well as dedication and service to the public and profession.

Cupples focuses her practice on civil appeals and commercial litigation.

Her work centers on asbestos, benzene and silica mass-tort and products liability cases, and also includes insurance sales practices, consumer finance and general commercial litigation.

Selection as a Mississippi Bar Fellow recognizes that an attorney has achieved the highest level of professionalism, competence and leadership, according to the attorney’s peers.

Only 10 percent of the lawyers in Mississippi are eligible for membership as a Fellow.