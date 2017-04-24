Dealership ‘Best of the Best’

Mercedes-Benz of Jackson has been recognized by the luxury automobile brand as a Best of the Best for 2016, placing it among the upper echelon of Mercedes-Benz dealerships nationally.

The Best of the Best Program recognizes dealers based on exemplary performance in sales, service and parts as well as excellence in operations and customer experience. The top 15 percent of dealers nationally earned Best of the Best honors. Higginbotham Automobiles – which owns Mercedes-Benz of Jackson – achieved a trifecta as its Mercedes-Benz of Collierville, Tenn., and Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Trudy Higginbotham-Moody is co-owner and president of Mercedes-Benz of Jackson, which is building a new location at the corner of Steed Road and I-55 in Ridgeland.