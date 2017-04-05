Developers appeal rejections of Mississippi casino sites

Developers are appealing denials of two casino sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Jacobs Entertainment wants to build a casino in Diamondhead, while RW Development seeks to build one in Biloxi.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission on March 16 rejected both sites. Such approval is a key step in getting a casino licensed in Mississippi.

In its appeal, Jacobs says Gaming Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey and the three commissioners didn’t explain their denials and didn’t allow the applicant to make its case in person to the commission.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nEXO0x) both appeals say no evidence was presented to show the sites are too far from the water to allow a casino. Both allege the Gaming Commission illegally went behind closed doors to discuss the applications.