French is department head

Professor P. Edward “Eddie” French, a longtime faculty member in Mississippi State’s College of Arts and Sciences, is the new permanent leader of its Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

French has served the PSPA department on an interim basis since 2016.

French has held multiple positions in the PSPA department since joining the MSU faculty in 2008. In addition to teaching, he has served as the department’s graduate coordinator, as well as executive director of the university’s John C. Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development.

French described MSU’s PSPA undergraduate program as one of the College of Arts and Sciences’ leading programs. The department, he said, continues to grow and gain national recognition through programs such as the Mississippi Model Security Council and the Stennis/Montgomery Association.

An MSU public policy and public administration doctoral graduate, French received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee. He also holds two master’s degrees — one in city management from East Tennessee State University and the other in education administration from the University of Virginia.

French recently received the American Society for Public Administration’s Section on Personnel Administration and Labor Relations Outstanding Scholar Award.