Governor to help dedicate Riley Workforce Center in Meridian

Meridian Community College will hold a public ceremony for the dedication of the Riley Workforce Development Center.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2oDGquX ) the ceremony will take place 10 a.m. Friday at the center, which is at the site of an old Wal-Mart building on Highway 19 North. Governor Phil Bryant is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

The 81,000-square-foot facility has been open for use since the end of January. It includes a 12,000-square-foot welding shop, 15 classrooms and five shop laboratories.

According to a statement from the school, the total cost of the project was $7.2 million. It was paid for in part by two major grants of $3.7 million and $1.5 million.

The ceremony will also recognize organizations that helped make the center possible, like the Meridian-based Riley Foundation.