Guice, Biloxi mayor during Hurricane Camille, dies at 92

Former Biloxi mayor Daniel “Danny” Guice Sr., who led the city during the devastation of Hurricane Camille in 1969, has died at age 92.

Danny Guice Jr. says his father died Thursday at home. The elder Guice was a state legislator before serving three terms as mayor, from 1961 to 1973. He was later a county court judge.

Guice served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1956 to 1960, working to establish the state Port of Gulfport.

He was elected mayor a year after black residents staged a wade-in to protest segregated beaches, and he was the first Biloxi mayor to appoint black residents to city boards and commissions.

Guice was a Harrison County Court judge from 1977 to 1990.

