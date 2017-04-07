Habitat names new staff

Merrill McKewen, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area, has announced the following new staff members:

Brad “Kaz” Franklin is the new Director of Community and Homeowner Advocacy.

He previously was the Marketing Specialist and Assistant Manager of Thalia Mara Hall for the City of Jackson’s Department of Human & Cultural Services.

Franklin will be the direct liaison between Habitat and its homeowners and the communities in which they live.

Stacey Norris Hight is the new Director of Development.

A graduate of Mississippi College, she has worked in the executive level for three gubernatorial administrations in Mississippi and Virginia, including the Kirk Fordice administration, and has been a fundraiser for state and Congressional candidates.

Contyna McNealy is the new Volunteer/Special Events Coordinator.

The daughter of Willie Mae Brown, one of the first Habitat homeowners in the Mississippi Capital Area, McNealy grew up in a Habitat home.

A graduate of Belhaven University, she spent the past 18 years as Creative Services Coordinator/Production Manager for the Catholic Diocese of Jackson.