Hattiesburg’s tourism industry sees gains over previous year

City officials say tourism spending is up in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2pCBGcH ) that annual audits from the Hattiesburg Convention and Tourism Commissions were recently shared with the city council.

They show that in fiscal year 2016, visitors spent $274 million in the local economy.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the commissions, said that number is an increase of 2.1 percent over the previous fiscal year.

Officials say that spending, in turn, led to a 5 percent increase in tourism-based employment in Hattiesburg, with the city now boasting more than 4,200 jobs in that field.