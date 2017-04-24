Holton joins Columbia clinic

Nikki C. Holton, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Columbia Family Clinic.

Holton received her Master of Science in Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Ill. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Holton is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, the Nurse Practitioner Convenient Care Specialty Practice Group and the Emergency Nurses Association. She has worked in health care since 1996 and has served in the United States Air Force as a disease management nurse and as an officer in charge (OIC) of family practice.