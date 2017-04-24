HORNE promotes 19 at Ridgeland office

HORNE, an accounting and business advisory firm, recently announced the promotion of 19 Ridgeland team members.
Haley Cushing (Construction), Supervisor
Stephen Massey (Construction), Senior Associate
Emily Carpenter (Construction), Senior Associate
Brent Gay (Financial Institutions), Supervisor
Cory Bass (Financial Institutions), Senior Associate
Sarah Olander (Financial Institutions), Senior Associate
Marla Saxton (People Growth and Engagement), Supervisor
Peter Graves (Technology), Supervisor
Brandie Turner (Finance), Associate
Stephen Faulkner (Government Services), Manager
Daniel Paul (Government Services), Supervisor
Shelia Armstrong (Government Services), Senior Associate
Carly Tabor (Healthcare), Senior Associate
Morgan Lamb (Healthcare), Senior Associate
Blair Waggoner (HORNE Wealth Strategies), Senior Manager
Mary Kathryn Allen (Public & Middle Market), Senior Manager
Brielle Pepper (Public & Middle Market), Supervisor
Jessica Rowe (Public & Middle Market), Senior Associate
Taylour Blair (Public & Middle Market), Senior Associate