Mississippi's Must Reads
HORNE promotes 19 at Ridgeland office

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Law & Accounting, Newsmakers April 24, 2017

HORNE, an accounting and business advisory firm, recently announced the promotion of 19 Ridgeland team members.

Haley Cushing (Construction), Supervisor

Stephen Massey (Construction), Senior Associate

Emily Carpenter (Construction), Senior Associate

Brent Gay (Financial Institutions), Supervisor

Cory Bass (Financial Institutions), Senior Associate

Sarah Olander (Financial Institutions), Senior Associate

Marla Saxton (People Growth and Engagement), Supervisor

Peter Graves (Technology), Supervisor

Brandie Turner (Finance), Associate

Stephen Faulkner (Government Services), Manager

Daniel Paul (Government Services), Supervisor

Shelia Armstrong (Government Services), Senior Associate

Carly Tabor (Healthcare), Senior Associate

Morgan Lamb (Healthcare), Senior Associate

Blair Waggoner (HORNE Wealth Strategies), Senior Manager

Mary Kathryn Allen (Public & Middle Market), Senior Manager

Brielle Pepper (Public & Middle Market), Supervisor

Jessica Rowe (Public & Middle Market), Senior Associate

Taylour Blair (Public & Middle Market), Senior Associate

