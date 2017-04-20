Jason Bailey named MBJ’s Under 40 Person of the Year

Jason Bailey, owner and CEO of Summit Management Services, was named Mississippi’s Under 40 Person of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.

Bailey has been owner and CEO of Summit Mangement Services, a property management service in Oxford, since 2009. He is responsible for day-to-day operations of 40 condominium/homeowner associations and more than 700 long-term rental properties.

Baily is also in his fifth year as Ward 6 city alderman in Oxford, where he has been a life-long resident.

He previously worked for Bailey Management Co., Sun South Development, Grand Oak Realty, Guest Realty and Land Co., and Campus Crusade for Christ.

He earned his Bachelors of Business Administraton in Insurance and Risk Management is at the University of Mississippi in 2002.

Bailey was a member of the 2006 class of Leadership Lafayette, and was a Rotary Club Paul Harris fellow in 2015.

He and his wife have two sons.

The Top 10 are as follows, in alphabetical order …

» Jason Brown — Huntington Ingalls Industries » Todd Butler — Phelps Dunbar

» Lee Gary — Winning Smile Dental Group

» Mark Hinton —Community Bank, North Mississippi

» Ryan Holmes — Dungan Engineering

» Wendy Lewis —Winning Smile Dental Group

» John Ridgeway —Ridgeway Homes

» Mitchell Shears — Hinds Community College

» Pam Ware —Metropolitan Bank » Bryan Williams — Huntington Ingalls Industries These were also named Top 50 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Abumere Akinwale

Carlos Bell

Chase Blankenship

Kelly Boutwell

Christy Bridges

Ashley Cannady

Amanda Carraway

Chris Champion

William Coppage

Kristi Daniels

Jerry Defatta

Liz Hogue Densmore

Lindsay Dowdle

Greg Durell

Lee Gary

Sara Beth Green

Christin Grissom

Megan Courtney Hall

Aa’Keela Hudnall

Bradley Joyner

Jhai Keeton

Shenika Kelly Moore

Justin Mathis

Alan McCormick

Alison McMinn

Kent Mortimer

Amy Oliver

Scott Rives

Chris Roberts

Carl Sandberg

Mitchell Shears

Anne Marie Smith

Lucien Smith

Stephen Smith

Angie Stallings

Selena Standifer

Laura Beth Strickland

Scott Tollison

Jonathan Varney

Robert Walker

LaFarra Young-Gaylor

