Jason Bailey named MBJ’s Under 40 Person of the Year

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, MBJ FEATURE, NEWS April 20, 2017

Jason Bailey, owner  and CEO of Summit Management Services, was named Mississippi’s Under 40 Person of the Year for 2017 Thursday by the Mississippi Business Journal at an event at the Old Capitol Inn in Downtown Jackson.

Bailey has been owner and CEO of Summit Mangement Services, a property management service in Oxford, since 2009. He is responsible for day-to-day operations of 40 condominium/homeowner associations and more than 700 long-term rental properties.

Baily is also in his fifth year as Ward 6 city alderman in Oxford, where he has been a life-long resident.

He previously worked for Bailey Management Co., Sun South Development, Grand Oak Realty, Guest Realty and Land Co., and Campus Crusade for Christ.

He earned his Bachelors of Business Administraton in Insurance and Risk Management is at the University of Mississippi in 2002.

Bailey was a member of the 2006 class of Leadership Lafayette, and was a Rotary Club Paul Harris fellow in 2015.

He and his wife have two sons.

The Top 10 are as follows, in alphabetical order …

» Jason Brown — Huntington Ingalls Industries

» Todd Butler — Phelps Dunbar

» Lee Gary — Winning Smile Dental Group

» Mark Hinton —Community Bank, North Mississippi

» Ryan Holmes — Dungan Engineering

» Wendy Lewis —Winning Smile Dental Group

» John Ridgeway —Ridgeway Homes

» Mitchell Shears — Hinds Community College

» Pam Ware —Metropolitan Bank

 » Bryan Williams — Huntington Ingalls Industries

 

 

These were also named Top 50 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal.

 

Abumere Akinwale
Carlos Bell
Chase Blankenship
Kelly Boutwell
Christy Bridges
Ashley Cannady
Amanda Carraway
Chris Champion
William Coppage
Kristi Daniels
Jerry Defatta
Liz Hogue Densmore
Lindsay Dowdle
Greg Durell
Lee Gary
Sara Beth Green
Christin Grissom
Megan Courtney Hall
Aa’Keela Hudnall
Bradley Joyner
Jhai Keeton
Shenika Kelly Moore
Justin Mathis
Alan McCormick
Alison McMinn
Kent Mortimer
Amy Oliver
Scott Rives
Chris Roberts
Carl Sandberg
Mitchell Shears
Anne Marie Smith
Lucien Smith
Stephen Smith
Angie Stallings
Selena Standifer
Laura Beth Strickland
Scott Tollison
Jonathan Varney
Robert Walker
LaFarra Young-Gaylor
» Read next week’s Mississippi Business Journal for complete coverage.

