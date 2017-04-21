Judge rules in favor of Costco backers in Ridgeland

By Jack Weatherly

Madison County Circuit Court Judge John Emfinger ruled Friday that developers could move forward with plans to build a Costco Wholesale store on the Highland Colony Parkway – a plan hotly contested by homeowners.

Emfinger held a hearing March 20 on an appeal by homeowners in a protracted battle over the proposed building of a Costco Wholesale store in Ridgeland.

The nine plaintiffs in Beard et al v. City of Ridgeland contend that an amendment by the city to a commercial zoning ordinance amounted to special treatment to accommodate Costco, an upscale discounter.

Emfinger wrote that “the Court finds that the amendment in question does not, by itself, allow any use in a C-2 district that was not allowed prior the amendment.” In fact, he held taht the amendment “could apply to seventeen (17) different C-2 districts within the City.”

Emfinger wrote that while “the appellants contend this amendment constitutes rezoning . . . the City denies that this was a rezoning and denies that it had to meet the burden of proof required to rezone property.”

Citing Drews v. City of Hattiesburg, which states that “where the point at issue is fairly debatable, we will not disturb the zoning authority’s action.”

Emfinger also cited from Town of Florence v. Sea Lands Ltd., which held that “‘fairly debatable’ is the antithesis of arbitrary and capricious.”

Plaintiffs contend that the Costco would create a traffic problem along Highland Colony Parkway, which is lined by office parks and upscale retailers.

The plaintiffs live in upscale neighborhoods, the closest of which is nearly two miles from the site, according to the city.

The amendment, first executed in 2015 in what critics called a surreptitious manner, was redone in April 2016, out of “an abundance of caution,” said city special counsel James Peden.

But plaintiffs attorney Sheldon Alston argued that the amendment would allow “gas stations, fast-food restaurants” and other things not in keeping with the area, which is dominated by the Renaissance at Colony Park, which was opened in 2007.

Costco Wholesale stores sell gasoline, as do Sam’s Clubs.

The Costco Wholesale store is to be built on a 45-acre site east of the parkway, along with other retailers. The site has gotten approval from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and trees have been removed from it.