Marty Stuart set for next Mississippi bicentennial concert

Country singer and songwriter Marty Stuart will have top billing at a concert to mark 200 years of Mississippi statehood.

The show is part of a bicentennial celebration set for June 23 and 24 in Oxford.

The first bicentennial celebration was March 31 and April 1 in Gulfport, and another one is set for Dec. 9 in Jackson.

Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday announced the line-up for the June 24 concert in Oxford.

Stuart is a native of Philadelphia, Mississippi, and is one of the governor’s longtime favorite performers.

Others in the concert include country and American roots music performers Mac McAnally, Steve Azar and Shannon McNally; bluesman Vasti Jackson; the Roots Gospel Voices of Mississippi; 2015 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest winner David Lee and the Mississippi Bicentennial Symphony Orchestra.