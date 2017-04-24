Merit Rankin taps Blaylock

Dwayne Blaylock, Chief Executive Officer of Merit Health River Oaks, will now also lead Merit Health Rankin as CEO in addition to his current duties.

Blaylock has nearly 20 years of hospital administration experience. He was a member of the leadership team that helped create the Merit Health network.

Previously, Blaylock was CEO at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial in Amory, Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma, Tenn. and Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown in Jamestown, Tenn. He also served Merit Health River Oaks from 2002-2004 as chief operating officer and vice-president of clinical and support services.

Blaylock holds a master’s degree in Health Administration from Saint Louis (Mo.) University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The University of Mississippi. He supports of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and is a member of the Mississippi Hospital Association Board of Governors and Sunnybrook Children’s Home Board of Directors.