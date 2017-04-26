Mississippi-founded Stein Mart removing mis-labled Ivanka Trump clothing

An apparel company says it accepts responsibility for Ivanka Trump clothing that was relabeled as a different designer.

G-III Apparel Group Inc., which is licensed to manufacture clothing under the Ivanka Trump brand, said it was removing the mislabeled items sold at discount retailer Stein Mart. It said the relabeling to Adrienne Vittadini “occurred without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization.” It didn’t say how the error occurred.

Stein Mart said it was working with the manufacturer to resolve the issue. The Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment.

The Ivanka Trump brand has become a politically charged proxy for some supporters and opponents of her father, President Donald Trump. Some retailers have cut back on orders Others are treading carefully so as not to alienate any customers.

Stein Mart was founded in Greenville and has six stores in Mississippi, including in Greenville.