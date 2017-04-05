Mississippi gets $13M in grants to fix roads damaged in 2016

Mississippi will get $13 million in federal money to repair roads damaged by storms and flooding in 2016.

Members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation announced the grants Wednesday.

The Federal Highway Administration will give $7.9 million to the Mississippi Department of Transportation to repair roads, embankments, bridges and drainage structures in 21 counties damaged by March 2016 storms.

A second $5.1 million grant will be used for repairs required after flooding in August 2016 in Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties.

The emergency grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation can be used to repair or rebuild highways funded with federal aid that are damaged in disasters.