Mississippi justices uphold judgment against developer

The Mississippi Supreme Court will not reconsider a decision that requires a Jackson developer to pay more than $650,000 for securities violations.

Justices Thursday rejected the request from David Watkins to rehear the case.

In an administrative proceeding brought by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a hearing officer found Watkins committed financial misdeeds. Watkins transferred money loaned to him to redevelop Metrocenter Mall in Jackson to instead buy a building in Meridian that Watkins renovated for police headquarters there.

The original proceeding found, and courts have affirmed, that Watkins pledged the original $5 million bond issue was meant only for Metrocenter work.

Most of the money would go to the current owners of the Metrocenter project, including Jackson businessmen Socrates Garrett and LeRoy Walker.