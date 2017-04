Courtesy of Megan Bean/Mississippi State University Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum (left) congratulates 2017 MSU Diversity Award winners, from left, Roy Jafari, a doctoral student in industrial and systems engineering; Deborah Jackson, assistant professor in the Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations; Bailey McDaniel, a senior sociology student; and Scott Willard, associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.