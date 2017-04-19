New Process Steel growing in Columbus, creating 50 jobs

New Process Steel is expanding its footprint in Columbus, investing $7.5 million and creating 50 jobs.

New Process is a one-of-a-kind metals solutions business focused on value-add, lean transformation, supply chain excellence, capital efficiency and environmental stewardship. New Process will construct a new rail spur and access road and expand its existing facility in Columbus.

“I would like to thank Gov. Bryant, the Mississippi Development Authority, Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle Development LINK for their support in making this expansion a reality,” said Richard Fant, CEO of New Process. “The strength of the state and local leadership, the qualified workforce and a growing industrial base helped us make the decision to expand our operations in Columbus.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the construction of the rail spur and access road. Lowndes County is also providing assistance for the construction of the rail spur.

“Mississippi is a place where companies enjoy long-term, sustainable growth and success, as demonstrated by New Process’s commitment to invest in its Columbus operations, creating new career opportunities for the people of the Golden Triangle,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County Board of Supervisors for their teamwork with MDA, which was instrumental in bringing New Process’s expansion to fruition.”

New Process currently employs 45 at its Columbus location. The company plans to fill the 50 jobs by the end of 2018.