E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Manufacturing » Newest Navy destroyer to be christened at Pascagoula

Newest Navy destroyer to be christened at Pascagoula

Posted by: Associated Press in Manufacturing, NEWS April 7, 2017

PASCAGOULA — The Navy’s newest guided missile destroyer will be christened in a weekend ceremony at the Huntington Ingalls Industries shipyard at Pascagoula.

A news release from Huntington Ingalls says Saturday’s christening will be attended by the man for whom the ship is named: 96-year-old Paul Ignatius.

According to biographical information from Huntington Ingalls, Ignatius held key military leadership positions during the John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson presidencies. He was the 59th United States Secretary of the Navy from 1967 to 1969.

Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, will be the principal speaker during Saturday morning’s ceremony.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*