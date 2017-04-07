Newest Navy destroyer to be christened at Pascagoula

A news release from Huntington Ingalls says Saturday’s christening will be attended by the man for whom the ship is named: 96-year-old Paul Ignatius.

According to biographical information from Huntington Ingalls, Ignatius held key military leadership positions during the John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson presidencies. He was the 59th United States Secretary of the Navy from 1967 to 1969.

Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, will be the principal speaker during Saturday morning’s ceremony.