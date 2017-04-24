Nursing specialist certified

Xavier L. Agee, simulation & IT specialist in The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Nursing, has earned distinction as the state’s only Certified Healthcare Simulation Operations Specialist.

Agee, a Bay Springs, native, has been a member of the Southern Miss nursing staff since 2012. He acquired the CHSOS title recently following an extensive national certification process which requires applicants to hold two years’ experience in a healthcare simulation operations role; obtain three professional references, and pass a grueling national exam.

Agee works with students who participate in clinical simulation experiences using the College of Nursing’s high fidelity human patient simulator manikins. The state-of-the-art simulation lab is a glistening feature of Asbury Hall, which houses the College of Nursing. The $31-million facility opened for classes in January at the beginning of the 2017 spring semester.