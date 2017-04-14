Pittman to lead ERDC

Dr. David W. Pittman has been named Director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

As ERDC Director, Pittman manages one of the most diverse research organizations in the world, including seven laboratories located in four states, with more than 2,100 employees, $1.2 billion in facilities, and an annual program exceeding $1 billion.

Pittman also serves as Director of Research and Development and Chief Scientist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Pittman first joined ERDC in 1983 as a research civil engineer in the Pavements Systems Division in Vicksburg. In his more than three decades with ERDC, he has served in numerous research and leadership roles.

Pittman has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University, as well as a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a previous recipient of the Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious), the Federal Laboratory Consortium Lab Director of the Year Award and the Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

He is a member of several professional engineering societies, including the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Society of American Military Engineers, The American Concrete Institute and the International Society for Concrete Pavements. He serves on several technical committees and has published numerous technical reports and papers. He is a registered professional engineer in Mississippi.