E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Energy » Power line builder asks Mississippi to approve $1.4B project

Power line builder asks Mississippi to approve $1.4B project

Posted by: Ross Reily in Energy, NEWS April 26, 2017

Pattern Development is seeking approval from Mississippi regulators for a $1.4 billion power transmission line meant to carry wind-generated electricity from Texas to the Southeast.

The affiliate of San Francisco-based wind-energy generator Pattern Energy announced the filing Wednesday. The company needs approval from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to build what it calls the Southern Cross Transmission project.

The line would stretch from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana, across the northern part of that state, crossing into Mississippi south of Greenville. It would run across Mississippi to a $300 million transmission facility near Columbus, tying into existing power lines.

Pattern has already won approval to build a line in east Texas to connect to Southern Cross.

The company says communities along the line will benefit from property taxes and construction spending.

Tagged with:

About Ross Reily

Ross Reily is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He is a husband to an amazing wife, dad to 3 crazy kids and 2 dogs. He is also a fan of the Delta State Fighting Okra and the Boston Red Sox.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*