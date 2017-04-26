Power line builder asks Mississippi to approve $1.4B project

Pattern Development is seeking approval from Mississippi regulators for a $1.4 billion power transmission line meant to carry wind-generated electricity from Texas to the Southeast.

The affiliate of San Francisco-based wind-energy generator Pattern Energy announced the filing Wednesday. The company needs approval from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to build what it calls the Southern Cross Transmission project.

The line would stretch from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana, across the northern part of that state, crossing into Mississippi south of Greenville. It would run across Mississippi to a $300 million transmission facility near Columbus, tying into existing power lines.

Pattern has already won approval to build a line in east Texas to connect to Southern Cross.

The company says communities along the line will benefit from property taxes and construction spending.