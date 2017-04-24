Rogers directs MSU center

Marty W. Rogers, a nationally recognized aerospace authority, is now the new director of the Mississippi State-led Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence, which is the Federal Aviation Administration’s Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

In addition to leading ASSURE as interim director, Rogers was the business director for the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration and the Pacific UAS Test Range Complex, both of which are part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

In addition to advancing ASSURE’s international status, he will continue to pursue his passion for UAS operations in the Arctic in conjunction with his UAF colleagues.

A Mississippi native, Rogers also has an extensive corporate background, serving in several roles in industry — including vice president of the international division of a large research and development corporation. He served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 2000 as a member of the Headquarters Staff at Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.