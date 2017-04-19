Secretary of State business site updated

MBJ staff

Y’all Business, the Secretary of State’s online resource for Mississippi economic development information, has been expanded.

The office said in a news release on Wednesday that it surveyed more than 78,000 businesses in planning for the revamp. Businesses were asked about their greatest barrier to developing or expanding their business in Mississippi.

New information on Y’all Business includes:

Credit availability locations; work-force development program directors and locations; authorized charter schools; legislative, congressional and judicial districts; county courthouse locations and city halls; University of Mississippi Medical Center telehealth locations; broadband connectivity information; licensed electronic protection system companies, installers, and technicians; licensed factory-build home dealers and transporters; oil and gas wells; electric power office locations and service areas; municipal waste water facilities and service areas; natural gas distribution and service areas; and public drinking water service areas.

“Mississippi’s future is in small- to medium-sized businesses. Y’all Business was designed to provide the information this target demographic needs — at no cost to the user — to choose to invest in Mississippi,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said.

Y’all Business now includes a mobile interface.

Y’all Business has garnered more than 109,000 page views since its inception in October 2015. More than 11,300 free business summary, retail market, and other reports have been downloaded from the site.