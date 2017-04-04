Snopek, Johnson buy P360 Performance Academy in Madison County

Chris Snopek, former Ole Miss All-American and MLB player for the Chicago White Sox and Avery Johnson, from Brandon and former pitcher for Belhaven University, today announced that they have purchased the P360 Baseball Academy in Madison county. The purchase includes the national award winning Sox baseball program, which includes teams in the Jackson and Oxford markets and serves players ages 8 to 14, as well as the East Coast Sox affiliate which serves high school players statewide. The new company name will be P360 Performance Academy.

“I helped develop and start Performance Sports Academy 15 years ago and have enjoyed bringing it to be the top organization in the Metro area. It’s a joy to teach young people how to play this great game and I am happy to be moving to the next level with Avery as my partner,” Snopek said.

“I have been blessed to work with Mack Chunn for almost six years. He has supported and helped build Sox baseball in so many ways, I can’t thank him enough and look forward to continue working with him as he brings exciting projects to the Jackson area,” Johnson said. “I started working with Chris when I was 11 years old. I learned not just how to play, but how to love the game of baseball from him. He helped me, along with so many others, to realize our dream of playing college ball. I am proud that he has been my mentor for these years, and now he has given me the best opportunity by asking me to be his business partner. It’s an exciting time for all of us.

The transaction was supported by Ravenwood Financials Services Corp of Jackson, Orlando and Houston, with Stuart Kruger of Madison providing legal counsel.