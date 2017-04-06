Sta-Home Home Health & Hospice acquired by Dallas-based AccentCare

Effective March 31, 2017, Sta-Home Home Health & Hospice, the largest home health provider in Mississippi, was acquired by AccentCare, Inc., a Dallas-based, post-acute healthcare company. Highly regarded, Sta-Home aligns with AccentCare’s history of delivering consistently exceptional care for patients and their families.

“Sta-Home has been part of the fabric of the Mississippi healthcare community for over 40 years, compassionately serving multitudes of patients in the home,” said Vincent Caracci, president and CEO of the company. “Finding a company aligned with our culture and mission was important to me. In AccentCare we not only found a company that aligns with our mission, but also one that brings the resources to help Sta-Home better serve our community.”

Sta-Home is widely recognized throughout the state and will maintain its brand name, as well as its current leadership and staff.

“This is an exciting time in Sta-Home’s journey, as we continue serving our patients with the same quality care that we’ve always delivered, while teaming up with AccentCare’s nationally recognized clinical performance and support,” said Barry Davis, Sta-Home’s former Chief Information Officer, now General Manager and Regional Vice President.

This is the first time AccentCare has entered Mississippi.

“I am excited for Sta-Home to join the AccentCare family,” said AccentCare CEO Steve Rodgers. “We are impressed with the dedication of Sta-Home’s employees, and I am confident the uniting of our two companies will deliver our collective best for our patients and community healthcare partners.”