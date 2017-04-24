Sutherland a top writer

Kari L. Sutherland of Butler Snow has been named a 2017 Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award winner by the Burton Awards.

The honor is awarded to only 25 writers from entries submitted by the nation’s 1,000 largest law firms. Sutherland received the Burton Award based on her articled titled “Funding Litigation and Treatment: Leveling the Playing Field or Exploiting the Little Guy,” which appeared in Pro Te: Solutio, Butler Snow’s quarterly pharmaceutical and healthcare publication.

The Burton Awards are a partnership with the Library of Congress, presented by lead sponsor Law360 and co-sponsored by the American Bar Association.