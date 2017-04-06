Team Cleveland offers façade grants

Team Cleveland Main Street will offer four $500 matching façade grants with money raised from Cleveland Bites Food Festival.

This is the third year Team Cleveland has offered façade grants. Over the last two years, Team Cleveland has provided façade grants for: Airport Grocery, Mosquito Burrito, Hey Joe’s, Mississippi Grounds, Studio 230, Heidi’s, and the Bolivar County Annex.

“The façade grant allows Team Cleveland to offset some of the costs of renovating and restoring historic structures. As a business owner, it is often difficult to justify making façade improvements. Having help from this program provides a huge incentive,” Amy Vance, Team Cleveland President, owner Punkin’ Patch.

Funds for the façade grant program are raised during Cleveland Bites Food Festival. It is an event held downtown by Keep Cleveland Boring and Team Cleveland which offers visitors a chance to try samples from area restaurants.

The Team Cleveland Façade Grant program is a competitive grant program and is open to all Team Cleveland members. Applications are due on Friday, April 28, 2017. Awards will be announced on May 2nd.

For more information about the Team Cleveland Façade Grant program, call the Chamber at 662-843-2712.