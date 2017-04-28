Township at Colony Park to build penultimate phase

By JACK WEATHERLY

Kerioth Corp. is planning to add two hotels and a conference center as one of the last two phases of The Township at Colony Park.

And latest aspect of the mixed-use development in Ridgeland will be in keeping with the upscale nature of the project that began 2003, said Kerioth President and Chief Executive Clint Herring.

Two Marriott hotels, the 115-guestroom, full-service Autograph and the 112-room AC and a 25,000-square-foot conference center will comprise the $65 million phase, bringing total investment in The Township to $358 million, Herring said.

That does not include 75 luxury condominiums, which would be the final phase, Herring said.

The Township is part of the $700 million Colony Park developed by the H.C Bailey Co.

Kerioth got the go-ahead last week from the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen in a 5-1 vote to apply for the Mississippi Tourism Rebate Program.

Kerioth would get an 80 percent rebate of sales tax for up to 15 years or when up to 30 percent of project costs is reached, whichever is earlier.

Herring said he is confident that the Mississippi Development Authority will approve Kerioth’s application “because we meet or exceed everything that’s required.”

The certification for participation in the program will take about 60 days, Herring said. Completion of the phase will take about 20-24 months from that date, he said.

The Autograph Collection is a high-end, full-service boutique hotel that will be one of about 100 around the world, Herring said. “It puts us in company with Savannah, Charleston, Lucerne, Switzerland, downtown New York and Asheville, N.C. It’s really significant that we’re able to get the Autograph here.”

It will feature a rooftop restaurant and lounge overlooking one of the two lakes in the Township, as well as a swimming pool and a specialty restaurant.

The AC Hotel has “a European flair” and pairs well with the Autograph, Herring said.

The conference center, which will have a ballroom that will accommodate about 800, is positioned to take advantage of the chapel, which was the first phase of The Township, he said.

The Township also includes 133 single-family residences; 200,000 square feet of retail space; 200,000 square feet of Class A office space; four other hotels; The Club, for health and fitness; a 110-unit retirement center; five banks, seven restaurants and 36 townhouses.