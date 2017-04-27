Trustmark announces retirement of George C. Gunn and appointment of Monica A. Day as executive vice president and real estate banking manager

“Trustmark has a great team of real estate lenders and relationship managers. I have had the good fortune to work with dedicated professionals and a terrific customer base throughout the Southeast,” said Gunn.

Host also announced the appointment of Monica A. Day as Executive Vice President and Real Estate Banking Manager of Trustmark National Bank effective May 1. Day has 26 years of credit and commercial and real estate lending experience at Trustmark.

“Monica has been a senior real estate lender at Trustmark and knows and understands our organization and customer base. Monica’s experience in the industry has ideally positioned her for this role. We welcome her to our executive team. I am confident she will continue to make important contributions toward our long-term success,” said Host.

“I am honored to have this opportunity. Having worked here for many years, I know firsthand of Trustmark’s commitment to customers. George Gunn has been a wonderful mentor. I look forward to building upon the strengths of the organization and providing additional opportunities to enhance real estate banking across our franchise,” said Day.

“Monica is a solid and seasoned professional who will continue to serve our customers. I am confident that she will do an outstanding job,” said Gunn.