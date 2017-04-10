Wind Creek Hospitality to build a casino in D’Iberville

Wind Creek Hospitality, the casino division of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has acquired more land and has a preliminary drawing for a casino in D’Iberville.

The Sun Herald reports the company bought the Royal D’Iberville land west of Interstate 110 and has since then expanded into Back Bay. The company acquired land adjacent to the Royal D’Iberville land which gives them 34 acres and two legal casino sites in Back Bay.

CEO Jay Dorris says they have a plan for a casino that’s going to offer something to the market that will provide growth and reflect the quality of Wind Creek Hospitality.

Wind Creek Hospitality operates three casinos in Alabama. They also have a majority ownership in greyhound tracks in Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida.