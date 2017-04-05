Winston Plywood & Veneer holds ‘grand opening’ in Louisville

Winston Plywood worked closely with the city of Louisville, Winston County and the Mississippi Development Authority to rebuild. The MDA provided $10 million for site preparation, relocation, infrastructure and work-force training. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided a $47 million grant. “Today is a great day for all of us who work at WP&V and believe in the promise of this great business here in Louisville,” said Winston Plywood President Jon Pierce. “We could not be more thankful for the collaboration we’ve had from Mayor Hill, Gov. Bryant and those across our community, all of whom have supported the launch of operations at this amazing facility.” “Winston Plywood & Veneer could have rebuilt its facility anywhere in North America, but the company chose to remain in Louisville – a true testament to the quality of life in Louisville, Winston County and Mississippi, the region’s productive work force and Mississippi’s pro-business climate,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. At full capacity, Winston Plywood will employ 400 workers. Calls to ascertain how many are working there now were unsuccessful.