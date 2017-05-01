1 dead after Mississippi mill accident

NEW AUGUSTA — One person is dead after an accident at Georgia Pacific Leaf River Cellulose mill.
According to a company news release, 28-year-old Mark Chase Thornton, of Greene County, Mississippi, died Wednesday from injuries sustained at the mill in New Augusta.
Details of the accident were not disclosed.
WDAM-TV reports the company’s statement offered condolences to Thornton’s family, friends and co-workers and said it’s working with authorities to determine “the facts related to this unfortunate incident.”
If a go-fundme account or something of that nature is made some of my fellow colleagues at a Gp in Iowa are interested in helping out what they can, please share if available. As our thoughts are with the family and coworkers involved.