1 dead after Mississippi mill accident

NEW AUGUSTA — One person is dead after an accident at Georgia Pacific Leaf River Cellulose mill.

According to a company news release, 28-year-old Mark Chase Thornton, of Greene County, Mississippi, died Wednesday from injuries sustained at the mill in New Augusta.

Details of the accident were not disclosed.

WDAM-TV reports the company’s statement offered condolences to Thornton’s family, friends and co-workers and said it’s working with authorities to determine “the facts related to this unfortunate incident.”