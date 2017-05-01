E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Energy » Another month’s Kemper delay adds $38M to power plant’s cost
A look at the Kemper County Coal Plant from the top. The plant will be tasked with mining lignite coal a few hundred yards away from the plant. That coal is moved through a process that will convert it to syngas. The syngas is then used to drive the energy output of the plant, and the resulting electricity is then moved into the grid.

Another month’s Kemper delay adds $38M to power plant’s cost

Posted by: Associated Press in Energy, NEWS May 1, 2017

Mississippi Power Co. is again delaying completion for its $7.3 billion Kemper County power plant.

The subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Co. says it still can’t reliably run parts of the plant, including units that convert lignite coal into gas.

Southern said in a stock filing Monday that it’s pushing back completion by another month to May 31, more than three years behind schedule and more than $4 billion over budget.

Mississippi Power says it’s absorbing $38 million in additional costs announced Monday, while customers could be asked to pay $20 million.

Overall, customers could be asked to pay $4.3 billion. Southern shareholders have lost $2.9 billion.

Mississippi Power must submit a Kemper financing plan to the state Public Service Commission by June 3. That body decides how much customers pay.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*