Bay St. Louis, a popular beachfront city that has earned spots on many a Top 10 list for its amenities and casual lifestyle, is known in large part for its robust arts community. Every month, the Second Saturday Art Walk through the Old Town showcases art galleries, musicians, artisans and others who contribute to the creative economy. Crowds take to the streets enjoying the after-hours camaraderie, shopping, eating and drinking at the many stores, restaurants and bars.

