Austin named Disaster Volunteer Management Officer

Adrian Austin of Byram has been named Disaster Volunteer Management Officer for the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service, also known as Volunteer Mississippi, the state agency responsible for the coordination of volunteerism during Mississippi disasters.

For the past 6 years, Austin served as Fiscal Officer for Volunteer Mississippi. Before joining Volunteer Mississippi, Austin worked for a local bank as a Bank Analyst.

Austin holds a Bachelors of Science in Management from Belhaven University. He also has over 23 years of military experience, five of which serving active duty, with the United States Navy specializing in supplies, logistics and transportation. Austin served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.