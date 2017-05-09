Avectus Healthcare Solutions opens expanded operations in Corinth

Celebrating more than two years of renovations and the addition of more than 180 jobs, Gov. Phil Bryant and officials from Avectus Healthcare Solutions cut the ribbon for the company’s completed expansion in Corinth, Miss.

In 2014, Avectus Healthcare Solutions announced it would expand into the former Chadco building in Corinth to accommodate an increase in business. The expansion created 50 jobs and retained 150. Avectus has continued to experience significant growth since becoming part of the Bolder Healthcare Solutions family of companies in 2015. More than 120 jobs were added in 2015 and 2016, and 10 jobs have been added in 2017, with more anticipated by year’s end.

“Avectus is grateful for the assistance of our local and state government, including the Mississippi Development Authority, and their continued dedication to job creation and growth in Corinth,” said Avectus President Tim Smith.

“Avectus Healthcare Solutions’ grand opening is a tangible result of the hard work of a team of economic developers and organizations who are committed to community development with new careers for the people of Corinth and Alcorn County,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We congratulate our partners at Alcorn County, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Alliance on this significant milestone.”

Avectus Healthcare Solutions’ combined expansions have more than doubled the company’s workforce, growing from 150 employees to approximately 334.