Baker Donelson announces newly elected shareholders in Mississippi

Baker Donelson has elected 13 new shareholders across the Firm, including Wendy Huff Ellard and Adam H. Gates in its Jackson office.

Ellard is a member of Baker Donelson’s Government Relations and Public Policy Group where she focuses her practice in the areas of disaster recovery and state public policy. She has extensive experience with legal and regulatory compliance issues under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Recovery and Emergency Assistance Act. A cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, Ellard is a member of the National Emergency Management Association, the Mississippi Bar Association and the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association where she currently serves as President. She has been listed as a “Rising Star” in Mid-South Super Lawyers since 2015. In 2016, Ellard was recognized for her professional leadership and service with the American Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Star of the Quarter” award and with the “Outstanding Service Award” from the Capital Area Bar Association.

Gates is a member of the Firm’s Labor & Employment Group and represents a wide variety of clients, including manufacturers, health care facilities, food processing plants and trucking companies. He helps his clients manage their workforce by assisting them with day-to-day personnel issues, drafting employment agreements and handbooks, handling disputes involving non-compete agreements and conducting internal investigations. He also defends his clients in litigation and arbitration, including defending claims made by large classes of employees for employment discrimination and wage-and-hour violations. A magna cum laude graduate of the Mississippi College of Law, Mr. Gates is licensed to practice in Mississippi and Louisiana, and he has been recognized as a “Rising Star” byMid-South Super Lawyers since 2014. In 2014, he attended the IADC Trial Academy at Stanford University, and in 2015, he was one of 20 lawyers selected to participate in the Mississippi Bar’s Leadership Forum.