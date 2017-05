Dustin M. Barnes, CFP, financial adviser at Barnes-Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC, and Raymond James Financial Services in Clarksdale, was recently named in Barron’s list of “Top 1,200 Advisors” in the country.

The list is based on research, surveys and interviews, weighing factors such as advisor’ assets under management, revenue generated, quality of service and regulatory records.

Barnes-Petty has offices in Clarksdale, Grenada, Oxford, Jackson and Memphis.