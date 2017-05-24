BNA Bank announces the following promotions

New Albany, Mississippi: On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. Collins, President and CEO, announces the following promotions:

Bob Spencer has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Bob will celebrate 30 years of service with BNA Bank in May 2017. Active in the community, he currently serves as President of the New Albany Main Street Association, a youth Sunday school teacher, and as Chairman of the Finance Committee at First United Methodist Church. He is an active member of the New Albany Kiwanis club and has served as club president and treasurer. Bob has also served as a previous board member for the Union County Development Association, president of the Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education and as a councilman for the Mississippi Young Bankers Association. He is a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School and The University of Mississippi with his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Bob is a Certified Public Accountant. He has two children: Carrie and Gray.

Mike Staten has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Business Development and Public Relations. Mike has served BNA Bank for 39 years in a lending capacity. Throughout his tenure at the bank, Mike has served on various community boards. Some of the more noteworthy include: past chairman of the Union County Development Association, past president of the Mississippi Young Bankers, past chairman of the Blue Mountain College Board of Trustees, and past director of the Yocona Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Some of his current community service includes: Chairman of the Deacons at First Baptist Church, Chairman of the Magnolia Civic Center Board of Directors, and as the Union County Representative for the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Committee. In 2015 he was the honoree for the Baptist Memorial Hospital Tree of Love project. Mike is a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance. Mike is also a Leadership Mississippi graduate. He has received additional banking and finance training at LSU and Vanderbilt. Mike and his wife, Angie have two children: Matt (wife, Ellen) and Luke.

Della Brewster has been promoted to Vice President, Loans and Business Development. Della has been in the banking industry for much of her career, having worked in banks in her native Louisiana as well as for the Bank of Oklahoma. She has been an officer in these banks working in loans, business development, and branch management. She is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Science, the School of Banking at Louisiana State University and the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt. She has been employed with BNA Bank since January of 2012. Della is married to Leonard Brewster. She is a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany where she serves on the finance committee.

Kay Darling has been promoted to Vice President, Internal Auditor. Kay has 26 years of service with BNA Bank in various capacities. She is an active member at Salem Methodist, Friendship Methodist, and Union Hill Methodist where her husband Dan Darling serves as pastor. She is an avid supporter and fundraiser for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, having earned the Family Affair of the Year Award for North Mississippi in the past. Kay is a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Northeast Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Kay and Daniel have two children: Matthew and Drew.

Tina Orman has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loans. Tina has worked for BNA Bank for 16 years in the lending department. She is a graduate of Pontotoc High School and Itawamba Community College, and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Tina is an active member of Business Network International in New Albany. She is married to David Orman. She has two children: Reid Ray and Ryan Ray. They attend Fairview United Methodist Church in Pontotoc where she serves as Children’s Ministry Coordinator and she and her husband serve as Youth Leaders.

Witt Spencer has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Finance. He will also work in the BNA Mortgage department developing mortgage loans. Witt joined the bank in January 2017 after working for SIMS Metal Management for seven and a half years as a senior accountant. He is a graduate of New Albany High School and The University of Mississippi with his Bachelors and Masters degree in Accountancy. Witt is an active volunteer with St. Jude Research Hospital, serving five years on the Shot Link Committee for the Fed Ex St. Jude Classic Golf Tournament. He is also a member of the New Albany Rotary Club. Witt and his wife, Bridget (Stanford) are active members of First Baptist Church, New Albany where he serves as the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. He and Bridget have one child, Ivery Jane. They are expecting another girl in July 2017.

Tyler Basil has been promoted to Business Development Officer. For a year and a half Tyler has been working in the lending department at BNA Bank’s main office in downtown New Albany. He will continue to serve our customers’ lending needs in this market. Tyler and his wife Hanna (Roberts) are members at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Tyler is also an active member of the New Albany Kiwanis club, and currently serves on the United Way board. He is a graduate of New Albany High School and Mississippi State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Andrew (Drew) Stewart Dodds has been promoted to Business Development Officer. Drew began working for BNA Bank while in high school and college during the summer as a teller. In 2015, he began working full time as a Universal Banker at BNA’s new location in the Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo. He is a graduate of New Albany High School and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. Drew is active in the Tupelo community serving as head coach for the Tupelo Rangers 11 and under baseball team and as a committee member for the Business Network International’s Northeast Mississippi Marketing Group. He is also a member of the CDF Tupelo Young Professionals. Drew and his wife Lauren (Teague) are members of First Baptist Church New Albany.

Matt Purvis has been promoted to Business Development Officer. Matt has been with BNA Bank for two and half years, serving our customers with lending needs at our Belden location in Tupelo, Mississippi, and will move to New Albany to our West Branch. Matt is an active member of the CDF Tupelo Young Professionals and Calvary Baptist Church. He is a graduate of Ingomar High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance and Managerial Finance. He is married to Montana (Murff) Purvis, who is a 2nd grade teacher at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo.