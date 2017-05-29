Bobo and Scott Elected to HORNE LLP’s Board of Directors

Joel Bobo, CPA, and John Scott, CPA, have been elected to HORNE LLP’s Board of Directors.

Bobo, also elected to serve as the chair of the board, is the partner in charge of construction services where he provides assurance and advisory services to large privately owned companies. He also serves on HORNE’s technology steering committee and as a financial advisor to several other boards across the state. Bobo joined the firm in 1992 and has more than 35 years of public accounting experience including specific knowledge of construction, nonprofits and small businesses. He earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi.

Scott is a partner in tax services and joined the firm in 2002. He has more than 25 years of public accounting experience serving as a tax advisor to corporate, flow-through and individual clients. He has participated in providing value-added tax services to clients including: tax compliance and planning, state and local tax restructuring, IRS practice, acquisition planning and structuring of transactions. Scott applies his specific knowledge of banking, manufacturing, agribusiness, retailing, real estate, telecommunications, and insurance to bring solutions to his clients. Scott received his Bachelor of Accountancy from Mississippi State University.